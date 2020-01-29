aelf Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.24 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and $10.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, BCEX, OKEx, Bibox, Allbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Binance, DDEX, ABCC, IDEX, Gate.io, Tokenomy, BigONE, AirSwap, Koinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

