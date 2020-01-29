AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

