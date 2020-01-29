AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,641,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in AerCap by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 724,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. AerCap has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

