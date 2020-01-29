Aergo (AERGO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Aergo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

