Aeron Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last week, Aeron has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1.94 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kuna, Tidex, IDAX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.