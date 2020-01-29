Aeternity Trading Up 3.4% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Koinex, OOOBTC and Kyber Network. Aeternity has a total market cap of $51.34 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000499 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,417,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,597,047 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, CoinBene, Crex24, Koinex, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bithumb, BigONE, Tokenomy, OKEx, Mercatox, DragonEX, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, BitMart, IDAX, LATOKEN, Binance, HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

