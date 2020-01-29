Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.