AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,417. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

