AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MITT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,837. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $516.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.99 and a beta of 0.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,358,000 after acquiring an additional 106,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

