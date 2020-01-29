AgaveCoin (AGVC) Hits Market Cap of $24.71 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $24.71 million and $25,019.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

