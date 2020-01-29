Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of A traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

