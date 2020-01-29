Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

AEM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 366,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,970. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 34.55 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,942,000 after purchasing an additional 976,238 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 525,714 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,774,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

