Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 885,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 34.55 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

