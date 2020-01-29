AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $768,140.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $768,140.00 and $7,345.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

