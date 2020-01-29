Aigang Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Aigang token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. Aigang has a market capitalization of $11,101.00 and $2.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.21 or 0.05593265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

AIX is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.