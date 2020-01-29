Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $29.14 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Aion has a market cap of $29.14 million and $6.96 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, DragonEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Aion has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, IDEX, Koinex, Binance, RightBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

