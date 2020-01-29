Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 87,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,986,599.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,250,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 356,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

