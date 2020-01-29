Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 328,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Airgain has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.