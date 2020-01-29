AirSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX and Liqui. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1.92 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

