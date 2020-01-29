Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AKRX stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Akorn has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Akorn’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 122.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

