Akroma Reaches Market Cap of $7,940.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,940.00 and $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

