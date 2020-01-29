Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 291,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE ALG opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.73. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALG. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

