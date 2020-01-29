Alan Mateo Sells 1,147 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62.

On Friday, November 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26.

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,307. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $105.91 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,525,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,955,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,410 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.