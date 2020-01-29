Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE AD traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.50. 469,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.70 and a 12 month high of C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

