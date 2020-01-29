AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

ALRM stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 206,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 70.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

