Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,656. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

