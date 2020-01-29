Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 62% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $88,977.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

