Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 384,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

