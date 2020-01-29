Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,602 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.08. The company has a market capitalization of $534.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.