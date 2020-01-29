Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,602 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

