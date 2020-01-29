Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alico by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alico by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

ALCO stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

