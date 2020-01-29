Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.19-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,969. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average is $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

