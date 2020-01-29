ALIS (ALIS) Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ALIS token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $63.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

