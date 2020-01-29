Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,589.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,128.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 26.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 164,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

