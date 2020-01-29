ALL BEST ICO Hits One Day Volume of $79,314.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $14,079.00 and approximately $79,314.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,132,974 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

