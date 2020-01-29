All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.18 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $51.55. All Sports has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $99,169.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

