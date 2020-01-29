Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Allegiance Bancshares comprises 3.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

