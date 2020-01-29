Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 321,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,547. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $120.83 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.