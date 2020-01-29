Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.98.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 320,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $120.83 and a one year high of $183.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

