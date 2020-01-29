Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

