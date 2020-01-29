Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.