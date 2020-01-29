Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

