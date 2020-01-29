Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Stake Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Allergan worth $70,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.30. 727,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $194.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

