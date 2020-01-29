Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

