AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

AWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 139,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

