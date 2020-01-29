Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

