Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$128.24 million during the quarter.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.