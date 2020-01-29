Allison Dorval Sells 3,128 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 263,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,927. The firm has a market cap of $435.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.