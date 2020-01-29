Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 368,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALSN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 1,139,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

