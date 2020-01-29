Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

